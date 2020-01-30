St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: ‘Clock is ticking on Rays’

Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has released a new statement as the Tampa Bay Rays move closer to Spring Training on the team’s future in St. Petersburg.

Following months of negotiations between the Tampa Bay Rays and the City of St. Petersburg, over plans to share the team with Montreal which Kriseman called short-sighted.

“I continue to believe that the Rays Organization will come to determine that the Tampa Bay area, and specifically St. Pete, remains the best place to play baseball and to succeed in the long term,” Kriseman said in a memo.

In a new statement Mayor Kriseman said:

“We are certain that there is development which could occur on the Tropicana Field site that would not impair the Rays’ ability to play games and have fans attend those games – development that would not be piecemealed, but be the beginning of a master plan for the site… The City of St. Petersburg’s interest in the land lasts forever. The Rays’ interest is for seven more years. In 2028, the Rays get zero dollars from any redevelopment that occurs on the land. As such the clock is ticking. Not for us, but for the Rays.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Krisemman

