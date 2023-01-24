ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Ken Welch will announce what group will take on the major task of redeveloping the Historic Gas Plant District during the State of the City Monday morning.

The Mayor has four finalists to choose from;

Sugar Hill Community Partners,

Hines & Tampa Bay Rays,

50 Plus 1 Sports, and

Restoration Associates

In December, the city hired HR&A Advisors to evaluate which proposals align with goals that include developing affordable housing, preserving history and building a state-of-the-art baseball stadium.

The consulting firm came back with a 78-page report explaining why Sugar Hill and Hines & Tampa Bay Rays best fit the city’s vision.