St. Pete mayor launches comprehensive study on the Albert Whitted Airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Should the Albert Whitted Airport stay or go? It’s a burning question that’s been discussed for decades, according to St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch. His administration launched a comprehensive study to find out the economic and community impact.

“We need to have that full look on what the current benefits are. Who’s using it? What’s the utilization? Ultimately, this is not my decision, it’s the people’s decision,” Welch said.

He told 8 On Your Side that this is just an open conversation and they have no specific plan for the public property. “That’s the purpose of the study, to see what the possibilities are. It might come back that it has the perfect use now but we need to ask that question.” But he doesn’t deny there are other uses for it.

“It could be everything from the extension of our waterfront park system south to some expansion of USF, the Marine Science Center, the Maritime defense hub. There’s just a lot of possibilities so let’s take a break, look at what’s the best use going forward,” Welch said.

Not everyone is a fan of this plan. Rand Snell is a local pilot. He said the airport is useful not only to users and businesses housed here but the city as a whole. In a week, it’ll be used for St. Pete’s Firestone Grand Prix Race.

“You’ve got business people all over the country who come to Albert Whitted Airport as opposed to going to PIE and Tampa International because it’s convenient. They come in, do their business and leave but they’re creating economic value,” Snell said.

He said the aviation community was blindsided by Mayor Welch’s announcement.

“He did not have that conversation with us. There is an established airport council and he did not come to us. He did not go to any of the individual users, St. Pete air,” Snell said,

Snell hopes to sit down with the mayor soon to discuss the future of this historic entity.

“I would hope that he would at least be open to the awareness of how important the airport is to a lot of people and the benefit it brings to the large community,” Snell said.

Mayor Welch said there’s no real timetable for this study. As the conversation develops, he says there will be opportunities for community discussions.