St. Pete Mayor increases paid parental leave for city employees

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – A new year means access to more time off for city employees in St. Petersburg.

Mayor Rick Kriseman sent a memo to city employees on Jan. 1 notifying them that an additional two weeks would be added to the paid parental leave benefit, bumping it up from six weeks to eight weeks.

The additional two weeks is eligible for mothers, fathers, adoptive parents, or foster care placement parents.

Mayor Kriseman says he offers this increase to encourage work-life balance for city employees who have growing families.

“Family is important to us as a value. And if you want your employees to give 110% , they have to be able to take care of what is going on at home so they can give you 110%,” said St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman.

The eight weeks paid parental leave will begin for city employees starting Jan. 15. Mayor Kriseman said he is continuing to look at the policy and hopes to keep increasing it.

