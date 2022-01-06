LIVE: St. Pete Mayor-elect to give virtual address for Inauguration Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch will be sworn in virtually as the city’s 54th, and first African American, mayor. After his swearing-in, Welch will give a virtual address at noon.

Welch’s mayoral installation will be held virtually after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He announced his COVID status on Jan. 3, causing the original inauguration plans to be canceled.

The mayor-elect said he had been vaccinated and received a booster for COVID-19 but still tested positive.

In a Zoom interview on Jan. 4, Welch said “I’m still functioning, and it feels to me like a regular cold,” adding the science of the vaccines works.

After taking office, Welch will be replacing outgoing St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, who was sworn in as mayor in 2014.

This story will be updated to include comments from Mayor-elect Welch after his address.