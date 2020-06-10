St. Pete mayor concerned about virus resurgence, offers residents free face masks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is giving a warning to residents: “do not let your guard down,” as COVID-19 has not gone away.

The mayor is particularly concerned with the recent protests. While he and city leaders have supported the peaceful protests from the start, Kriseman has noticed that some protesters are not doing their part to protect themselves and others.

“I do have concerns. Certainly when we’ve seen protesters, what we haven’t seen is social distancing and we haven’t seen protesters wearing masks. I’m hoping we don’t see that spike but I won’t be surprised if we do see one,” said Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Kriseman tells 8 On Your Side that with protesters in such close proximity, he will not be surprised if the number of COVID-19 cases jumps in the coming weeks.

“Back in March, the age group that tested positive the most was ages 75 and up. Today is much different. Today, the age group that has tested positive the most is 25-34,” added Kriseman

The City of St. Pete is also giving out free face masks for residents. Kriseman said the first batch of masks have almost all been given away, while a second batch will be coming out soon.

To find where you can get a free St. Pete face mask, click here.

