ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A massage therapist was arrested in St. Petersburg after he was accused of battering a woman, according to an arrest affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Leonard Manuel Lopez De La Torre, 51, worked for a local Massage Envy.

While with a female client on Aug. 2, Lopez De La Torre allegedly reached under the client’s sheet and grabbed the client on the chest in an inappropriate manner, according to police.

The affidavit said Massage Envy confirmed the victim was the suspect’s client on the day of the offense. The victim also identified the suspect from a photo pack, police said.

Lopez De La Torre was charged with simple battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.