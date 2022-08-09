ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Massage Envy is a place where most people go to relax and unwind. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened for a client at the location on 4th Street North in St. Pete.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Leonard De La Torre was arrested on Tuesday. He is accused of reaching under the victim’s sheet during a massage and grabbing her chest. He’s charged with battery. “I think it’s just Shocking to know that’s happening right here,” said Scott Lawrence.

He’s visited the shopping plaza over several years. “We have friends, family and people we know that go in there but we didn’t realize stuff was going on. Definitely think twice about going into a business like that,” said Lawrence.

Massage Envy’s corporate office sent us this statement regarding the incident:

“Massage Envy is committed to promoting a safe environment for members, guests and service providers at each of the over 1,100 independently owned and operated franchised locations nationwide. We urge anyone who experiences anything other than a safe, quality massage to report it immediately to the franchised location so that it can be investigated. We cannot comment on pending allegations or litigation involving any independently owned and operated franchised location.”