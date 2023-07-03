ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man who severely beat his mother’s fiancé was charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries months after the incident, police said.

St. Petersburg police said on April 10, Michael Wood got into a violent argument with victim Kenneth McMurray, 37, outside of their home on 15th Avenue South.

According to a release, Wood punched McMurray, knocking him down as he kept hitting him.

Officers said the beating was so severe that McMurray ended up hospitalized with severe brain injuries. However, the victim never recovered, finally dying on July 2.

Authorities said McMurray’s death caused Wood’s original charge of aggravated battery to be upgraded to second-degree murder.