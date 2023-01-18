PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was charged with driving under the influence after he backed his car into a fire truck, deputies said.

According to an affidavit, a man identified as Timothy Gonzalez was spotted passed out behind the steering wheel of his vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

When Seminole Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, the report said Gonzalez woke up, placed his car in reverse and hit the fire truck.

Gonzalez then reportedly placed his car in drive and came to a stop.

According to the report, Gonzalez was unable to walk due to his level of intoxication and was taken to a hospital.

While at the hospital, deputies said Gonzalez refused a blood draw twice.

Deputies said they charged Gonzalez with driving under the influence. The report said Gonzalez was previously convicted of DUI in June 2001.