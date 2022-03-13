St. Pete man went 93 mph in a 30-mile zone on Memorial Causeway, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly speeding almost three times the limit on the Memorial Causeway, according to police.

Clearwater police said Mark Anthony Wilson, 38, of St. Petersburg was driving at 93 mph while in a 30-mile zone.

When speaking with police, Wilson said that he was speeding to show off how fast his car was to his brother.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a racing on highway charge. Wilson was released early Sunday morning on bond.