ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after police said he went into a woman’s home and tried to sexually batter her while she slept early Sunday morning.

St. Pete police said 23-year-old Javier Tellez-Reyes went into a woman’s home through an unlocked front door while she was asleep at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said once inside, Tellez-Reyes got completely naked and began to try to sexually batter the victim while she was sleeping. The victim began screaming for help, according to police, and was able to fight Tellez-Reyes off.

Tellez-Reyes then ran.

Police said they were able to find Tellez-Reyes nearby, and the victim was able to identify him in a field show-up.

According to the affidavit, Tellez-Reyes admitted to entering the victim’s home and getting naked, but denied the sexual battery.

Tellez-Reyes faces burglary and attempted sexual battery charges.