St. Pete man tried to choke ex after finding her with another man, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend, police said.

St. Petersburg police said Brandon Malik Sweat, 25, arrived home early Friday morning when he found his ex-girlfriend in bed with another man.

The two exes got into an argument that turned violent when Sweat allegedly put in a chokehold that kept her from breathing, according to police. The affidavit said the hold left a scratch on her neck.

Sweat then tried to drag her out of the apartment, police said.

The suspect gave no answers while being interviewed by police. He was charged with domestic battery by strangulation.