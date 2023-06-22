ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was accused of operating a drug house out of his car wash in Pinellas County.

Roderick “Hot Rod” Davis, 42, was arrested Wednesday after the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and his business. He was charged with operating a drug house out of both locations, among other crimes, according to an arrest report.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Hot Rod Top Notch Car Wash, located near 4th St. N. and Gandy Blvd. N., after “several narcotics transactions were conducted” inside of the business, the arrest report stated.

The search allegedly turned up 20 grams of cocaine and five grams of fentanyl. According to the arrest report, the drugs were packaged in a way that indicated Davis intended to sell them.

The drugs were allegedly found inside of a fake car battery, the arrest report stated. Davis reportedly told police he has had possession of the battery for a year and has owned the car wash for six years.

Davis was also accused of operating a drug house at his St. Pete home. When deputies searched the house, they allegedly found 15 grams of cocaine and 37 grams of fentanyl, along with two firearms, according to the arrest report.

Davis was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of operating a drug house

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance

Felon in possession of a firearm

Trafficking in fentanyl

Armed trafficking in fentanyl, four grams or more

Pinellas County Jail records indicate Davis has since bonded out.