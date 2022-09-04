ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said on Aug. 8, 2022, Charles Henry Westgate, 68, of St. Petersburg called the supervisor of elections about issues with his voter ID card.

During his conversation with the call taker, Westgate allegedly became “irate” and said he would bring a grenade to the office if his issues weren’t resolved, an arrest document said.

Police said the calltaker’s supervisors then had a second conversation with Westgate in order to assess how serious his threat was.

The arrest affidavit said Westgate told the supervisors he would bring a grenade to the office and asked, “What? Are you scared? Are you going to hide under your desks?”

He was arrested Saturday on a charge of making a false bomb threat against state-owned property. He was previously arrested for aggravated assault in 2013.

Police said he denied the allegations after being read his rights.