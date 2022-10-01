ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday after police said he threatened someone during an argument over one dollar.

Officers said around five to six witnesses told them the incident began when John Grant, 43, and an unknown man began arguing over the dollar outside of the Hungry Baba on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street.

As the two men got more agitated, the unidentified man called Grant a slur. Grant then responded by saying “I will kill you” and “I will shoot you,” according to police.

The witnesses told officers that they saw Grant go to his truck and get something that looked like a gun, but police said they found no firearm with him.

The unidentified man left the scene before officers arrived. St. Petersburg police arrested Grant on a charge of disorderly conduct.