LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a man Monday who they said stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from his job.

An arrest affidavit said between January and February 2023, Brandon John Monson, 41, of St. Petersburg worked at an unnamed retail location. He was said to have been the only employee at the location aside from the owners.

Police said after Monson was arrested for employee theft, an audit conducted by the Florida Lottery over stolen lottery tickets found that 234 tickets were stolen from seven different games.

The tickets that were stolen had a total worth of $3,650. The affidavits said $1,640 in these tickets were cashed at stores like Publix and Wawa, and surveillance video showed Monson cashing in these tickets.

He was charged with grand theft and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.