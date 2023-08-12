Video: Emergency crews on the scene of the crash on I-275 following the stabbing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Friday night after stabbing a victim, crashing his car, and then fleeing to a random shed, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Tor Nelson, 33, allegedly drove up to a home on 12th Avenue South, where a 31-year-old victim was outside on his porch.

Nelson and the victim, who knew each other, allegedly had an argument over a domestic issue.

When the victim went to go into his home, officers said Nelson stabbed him from behind.

The suspect fled in his car and crashed on Interstate 275 near 36th Avenue South, then fled on foot. K9 officers located and arrested Nelson in a shed in the back of a property on 34th Street South.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

Nelson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, fleeing or eluding officers, burglary, reckless driving, and resisting an officer. He is on a $10,400 bond,