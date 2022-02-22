St. Pete man stabbed neighbors over loud music, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his neighbors over their loud music, according to police.

An affidavit said that Thomas Matthew Scaglione, 38, when to the victims’ apartment around noon Monday to confront them about their music being too loud.

Police said during the confrontation, Scaglione stabbed one resident multiple times in the upper body and another in the abdomen.

The victims managed to run away from their attacker, according to St. Petersburg police.

When police arrived, they found Scaglione still at the front door step of the victims’ apartment.

According to police, both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Scaglione was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on two attempted murder charges in the second degree.