ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday after almost shooting a woman in the head Friday, according to police.

An arrest affidavit said the incident began when Amonzo Ross, 42, had gotten into an argument with a woman at his home.

When the woman tried to leave, Ross got into his vehicle and followed her. Police said he pulled up to the victim on 17th Avenue South and tried to shoot at her with a black revolver, nearly hitting her in the head.

The victim ran away from Ross and tried to hide behind a home on 44th Street South, but he followed her into the backyard with his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ross then shot at her again, causing a “severe laceration” to her right leg. He then fled from the scene.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges for first-degree attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.