St. Pete man shoots at car with child inside, injures man, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Thursday for firing shots at a car with a child inside, according to an affidavit.

Police said Jourdan Lamar Chance, 27, of St. Petersburg got into an argument with a man that lived with him Thursday around 4 p.m.

Officers said the victim left their home and stood outside. Chance then got his gun and shot at the victim multiple times from the living room window while the victim stood outside, the affidavit added.

The adult victim was hit in the leg, but the affidavit said several bullets hit a vehicle parked in the front yard, which had a child in the backseat at the time of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Chance admitted to knowing the child was inside the car when he fired his gun.

Chance was charged with attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.