ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a truck on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at about 2:35 a.m., a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Clearwater man was heading south on the highway just north of 46th Avenue North in Pinellas County.

However, lying in the road was a 42-year-old St. Petersburg man, who was there for an unknown reason.

According to the troopers, the truck ran over the pedestrian, severely injuring him.

The pedestrian was taken to a local highway where he died of from his injuries.