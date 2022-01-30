St. Pete man riding scooter killed by hit-and-run driver, FHP says

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died Sunday morning after being hit by a hit-and-run driver on SR-693 near 51st Avenue North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the 23-year-old man was trying to cross a raised concrete median dividing SR-693 at 3:30 a.m. when he fell into the southbound lane.

An unknown vehicle then hit the man and continued driving, leaving the man to die, according to the FHP.

If you know anything related to the crash, call the FHP at 813-558-1800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss