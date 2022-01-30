St. Pete man riding scooter killed by hit-and-run driver, FHP says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died Sunday morning after being hit by a hit-and-run driver on SR-693 near 51st Avenue North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the 23-year-old man was trying to cross a raised concrete median dividing SR-693 at 3:30 a.m. when he fell into the southbound lane.

An unknown vehicle then hit the man and continued driving, leaving the man to die, according to the FHP.

If you know anything related to the crash, call the FHP at 813-558-1800.