ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is accused of posing as a contractor and taking $5,000 from a victim.

Pinellas County deputies said a victim hired West Shore Cabinetry for the installation of cabinets, countertops, and a kitchen sink and faucet.

Investigators said the victim wrote a $5,584 check made payable to the company and it was deposited into Devin Miles’ bank account on March 14. Deputies said Miles is listed as the owner of the company.

According to the contract, the report said the work was to begin on May 23 and end on May 30.

On May 31, deputies said the work had not been completed. The victim said they contacted Miles several times requesting a refund. Miles initially told the victim that he would give them a refund but after several months, deputies said Miles failed to do the work or refund the victim.

Investigators said Miles then ended all communication with the victim.

According to deputies, West Shore Cabinetry and Devin Miles are not licensed in Pinellas County through the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board or the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

Miles was arrested Friday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. Records show that he has since bonded out of jail.