PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man who was asked to manage his boss’s business while he was away on vacation was arrested Saturday after authorities said he spent the business’s cash profits at a casino.

Deputies said Phuong Thach, 47, of St. Petersburg, was tasked with handling all the business’s cash transactions while his boss was away for a week.

Thach was supposed to leave the cash at the business but instead pocketed the cash for himself, arrest documents said. Thach then spent the cash at a casino, deputies added.

Thach was also charged for stealing a check from his boss in the amount of $800 and forging his signature.

Thach was charged with grand theft and uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. He was held without bond.