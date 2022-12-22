ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was accused of leaving a child alone while using methamphetamine in a Chick-fil-A bathroom on Tuesday night.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Edvin Duric, 31, brought a 7-year-old child under his care to Chick-fil-A and left them unattended while he used meth in the restaurant bathroom.

Police said the child was left alone for over 45 minutes – so long that the restaurant closed and workers had to sit with the child until authorities arrived.

Paramedics reportedly found Duric overdosed on meth in the bathroom.

Duric was charged with child neglect and several probation violations. He remains in the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.