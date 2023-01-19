TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase in Kentucky with a woman’s body in his vehicle, The Times Tribune reported.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers tried to pull over 54-year-old David Reed when they saw him driving carelessly along Interstate 75 in Madison County.

“The driver did stop but when troopers approached the vehicle he took off at a high rate of speed,” Trp. Scottie Pennington said. “The pursuit went through multiple counties including Madison, Rockcastle and Laurel.”

The chase came to an end in Laurel County after Reed’s vehicle struck several police cruisers and came to a stop.

“Troopers located what they thought to be a body in the back seat of the vehicle. On further investigation, they did locate a deceased female in the back of the SUV,” Pennington said.

The woman’s identification is pending notification of kin. Police said her body was taken to Frankfort, Kentucky for an autopsy.

“We’re trying to find out where this crime happened at — whether it happened on the interstate or if it happened in another county or another state,” he added. “That’s the thing that the troopers and other investigators are trying to put together.”

Reed was taken into custody, where he faces charges of murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, careless driving, and no operator’s license.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed in other counties.

“This is a unique case. It’s just troopers and officers just out doing their job,” Pennington added. “You think you’ve got a pursuit and you find this.”