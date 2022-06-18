TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died Saturday morning after crashing his car while fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, according to an incident report.

The FHP report said a trooper spotted a Lexus ES300 driving “erratically” on I-275 and tried to stop the vehicle, only for it to speed across the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The trooper pursued the car as it headed to the Tampa International Airport, where the 33-year-old man driving the vehicle stopped to drop off his two female passengers.

According to the FHP, the man then intentionally reversed his car to crash into the trooper’s patrol car and headed sound on George J. Bean Parkway.

Troopers said the car then crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado, spinning until it hit a guardrail. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The pickup truck’s driver suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.