ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday after being accused of kidnapping a woman and trying to get ransom money from her ex-husband, according to police.

Police said Lamar Dion Jones, 52, called the victim’s ex through Facebook messenger Wednesday night to demand money from him.

According to an arrest document, Jones said he was going to “trick out” the victim and continue to do so until he paid the ransom.

Little did Jones know, the entire call was recorded by a police officer who was present for the conversation, the department said.

Police said the victim was confirmed to be held against her will and was threatened.

Jones was taken into custody on a kidnapping charge. He was given a bond of $150,000.