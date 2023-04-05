PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died after he was struck by a car in the Lealman area on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along 28th Street North near 46th Terrace North just after 9:00 p.m.

A 54-year-old man from Pinellas Park was heading south in a pickup truck when it struck a man in a wheelchair. FHP said the wheelchair had “no lights or reflective equipment” and was in the middle of the roadway at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was identified as a 67-year-old man from St. Petersburg. He died from his injuries at the site of the collision.