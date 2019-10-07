St. Pete man honored for tremendous volunteer work with veterans, gifted all-expense paid cruise

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg resident Milton White was honored for his tremendous volunteer work with Tampa Bay veterans with an all-expense paid cruse.

White’s trip, sponsored by Cabot Creamery Cooperative, departed from Boston Sept. 29 and made stops in Maine and Canada before returning Oct. 6.

White is associated with several Tampa Bay organizations that focus on veteran issues. He serves as a board member for the Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance and the Veterans of South Pinellas County and is a member of the Veterans Advisory committee to Congressman Charlie Crist.

“The Cabot farmers have a different perspective on what defines a true celebrity,” says Cabot CEO Ed Townley. “For them, the kind, giving souls who make a significant difference in their communities each and every day are the real celebrities. That’s why, in 2010, Cabot created the Community Celebrity Cruise; to honor the achievements and contributions of those hard-working volunteers, and to encourage more people and organizations to join us in applauding and recognizing their efforts.”

White’s trip marked the seventh Cabot Community Celebrity Cruise.

LATEST STORIES: