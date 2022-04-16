ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Thursday whom they said hit another man in the face with a vacuum cleaner.

An affidavit said that the victim had just walked into his apartment’s front door Thursday evening when Darrell Lamarr Jones, 50, of St. Petersburg hit the victim on the right side of his head with the vacuum.

The victim hit Jones back in self-defense, but Jones then got on top of the victim and punched him until he got away, according to police.

Police said the victim suffered bruising on his face, a swollen right eye, a cut on his forehead, and a cut under his left eye. However, the injuries were said to be minor.

Jones was taken into custody shortly after the incident and was charged with felony battery. He was previously convicted of simple battery in 2015, according to police.