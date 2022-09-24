ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon after crashing into a ditch off I-275.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, troopers responded to a crash off the 1-275 off ramp at 38th Ave. N. at around 2 p.m.

Troopers said they found Adam Smallwood, 39, in the driver’s seat of a car registered to him and with the keys in the ignition. Smallwood reportedly crashed into some small trees and ended up in a water-filled ditch.

Troopers said Smallwood’s speech was slurred and he kept repeating “we’re going to be okay”. His breath reportedly smelled of alcohol, on top of other indicators of intoxication, like unsteady balance and bloodshot eyes.

Troopers said his breath tested at 0.37, more than 4.5 times the legal limit of 0.08. In other words, it’s estimated that alcohol made up over a third of his blood volume at the time of the crash.

FHP said it took two EMS personnel to help Smallwood out of the car.