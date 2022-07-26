ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.

At one point, Muzychko faced the child and his 4-year-old cousin, pulled his pants down, and exposed himself to the children, according to an affidavit.

Police said the children told the 4-year-old’s mother about the exposure, who then confronted Muzychko. The affidavit said he pulled his pants up as she approached.

According to another document, the 41-year-old was a registered sex offender under investigation for not reporting his changes of employment. The suspect was previously convicted for exposing himself to a minor in 2003.