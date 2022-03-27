PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was accused of driving over 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Daniel Toler, 32, of St. Pete was paced at 108 mph in a 45 mph zone early Saturday morning as he fled authorities along Park Street North in Pinellas County.

When a deputy attempted to pull Toler over, he accelerated into oncoming traffic, ran red lights, and turned off his headlights and taillights while driving away in the dark.

According to an arrest affidavit, Toler was only being observed by a flight unit and not by ground units.

“It was learned after running the defendant’s Florida driver’s license that he has at least [three] prior convictions for driving while license suspended or revoked,” the documents added.

Bond was set at $5,000.