CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man died following a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to authorities.

Police in Crete, Nebraska said 34-year-old William Seale, of St. Petersburg, performed a ‘tandem’ jump late Thursday afternoon with a 56-year-old “experienced parachutist.”

According to witnesses, the pair leaped from an aircraft, operated by Skydive Atlas LLC, and successfully deployed their parachute sometime later.

However, for an unknown reason, the pair failed to “sufficiently slow their descent” as they approached the ground, officers said. After impact, witnesses immediately called for emergency services.

Officials said the experienced parachutist survived the impact with the ground and was rushed to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Seale was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting an investigation into the skydiving accident which happened at the Crete Municipal Airport.