St. Pete man dies after being shot in crowded parking lot, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the parking lot of Leanne’s Rental Hall.

Police got a call about the shooting at 3:37 a.m. When officers arrived, around 100 to 150 people were at the parking lot.

The victim, Eric Thornhill Chavis, 27, of St. Petersburg, was critically injured, prompting the officers to give first aid until rescue personnel could take him to a hospital. However, he died at the facility.

If you know what happened to Thornhill Chavis, call St. Petersburg Police at
727-893-7780. You can also text SPPD to TIP 411 along with any information to submit a tip that way.

