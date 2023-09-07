ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is accused of numerous sex crimes involving a child and a dog, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Patrick Kiley, 28, allegedly molested a 6-year-old and recorded it on his phone, according to the sheriff’s office. The videos were found on his phone and it was reported to law enforcement.

Kiley was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, promoting sexual performance by a child, possession of child pornography, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies also said they found 160 photos and three videos on his phone of him performing sex acts on a dog.

The dog had no visible injuries and did not belong to Kiley, deputies said.

On Thursday, additional charges of sexual activity involving animals were added, and he remained in the Pinellas County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.