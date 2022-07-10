ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was charged with raping a 14-year-old family member, according to an arrest report.

Williams Twiner, 48, was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department early Saturday morning and faces two sex crime charges.

Twiner was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation for an incident on May 2. The victim told police Twiner touched her genitals under her clothing while they were sitting together under a blanket.

He was also charged with sexual battery by a person with familial authority for a May 27 incident. The victim told detectives that Twiner came to her in the middle of the night, made her get on the floor and raped her. Twiner reportedly told the victim that if she told anyone what happened, he would reveal that she wanted to commit suicide.

According to the arrest report, Twiner corroborated some of the victim’s statements, but ultimately denied the allegations.