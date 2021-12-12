St. Pete man charged with DUI manslaughter in death of Pinellas Park bicyclist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in Pinellas County Saturday night.

Authorities say Anthony Messina Jr. was driving along the 9600 Blk of southbound 49th St Saturday around 11 p.m. when he struck a bicyclist crossing the street. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the bicyclist, Jacqueline Hearns, was equipped with the required lights a the time of the crash.

Hearns was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

When officers arrived, they say Messina Jr. showed signs of alcohol impairment. A DUI investigation was conducted and Messina was arrested for DUI manslaughter. Authorities added that in addition to alcohol, speed was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anthony Messina was sent to the Pinellas County Jail.

