LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly crashed into a restaurant while intoxicated.

An arrest document said at around 6:10 p.m., Robert Allen Schultz, 55, of St. Petersburg, pulled into a parking spot of the Winghouse Bar and Grill in Largo.

However, police said Schultz didn’t stop the vehicle and hit the building, damaging the railing and a front window.

An employee at the restaurant identified Schultz as the driver after watching the crash happen, as stated in the report.

When officers made contact, Schultz showed several signs of impairment and blew an alcohol level around double the legal limit.

According to the report, Schultz confessed to drinking “around 3 beers and 2 mixed drinks” before driving.

He was charged with driving under the influence – traffic crash and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.