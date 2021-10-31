St. Pete man charged with 2nd-degree murder after robbing, beating man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing several charges after police say he robbed and beat a man Saturday evening.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the victim was robbed and beaten just before 5 p.m. Saturday near a parking lot located at 3077 50th Avenue South. When police responded, they arrested 36-year-old Gary Nickole Washington Jr. for strong-arm robbery.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, refused medical treatment at the scene, however, was found dead just before noon on Sunday near the parking lot.

Washington was also charged with second-degree murder.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.