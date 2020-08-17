St. Pete man buys scratch-off ticket at Winn-Dixie, wins $2 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 28-year-old man is $2 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a St. Pete Winn-Dixie.
Luka Vidakovic of St. Petersburg, hit the jackpot, winning $2 million, The Florida Lottery officials said in a news release, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.
Vidakovic won the money on a the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, which he bought at Winn Dixie, located at 1049 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. The store gets a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 Scratch-Off game, launched in August 2017, features six top prizes of $2 million and over 6,000 prizes between $1,000 to $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.
