St. Pete man buys scratch-off ticket at Winn-Dixie, wins $2 million

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 28-year-old man is $2 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a St. Pete Winn-Dixie.

Luka Vidakovic of St. Petersburg, hit the jackpot, winning $2 million, The Florida Lottery officials said in a news release, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.

Vidakovic won the money on a the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, which he bought at Winn Dixie, located at 1049 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. The store gets a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, launched in August 2017, features six top prizes of $2 million and over 6,000 prizes between $1,000 to $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss