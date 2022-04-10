ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested on multiple charges Friday for allegedly attacking a woman in her home and threatening her with a gun, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Detarius Seymore, 21, broke into the victim’s home around 5 a.m. after she refused to let him in.

Seymore yelled at the woman, who went to pick up her screaming child. Police said he followed the victim with a gun and threatened to kill her as she held the child.

An affidavit said Seymore hit the victim in the mouth with the bottom of the gun — causing her to drop the child and bleed from the mouth, staining the child’s shirt.

According to police, Seymore hit the victim again on her neck and ripped the front top of her clothing before leaving with the gun.

He was arrested shortly after on charges of aggravated battery and child abuse. Police determined the incident to be a domestic case.