ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after beating his pregnant girlfriend in the head with a “metal bar” Monday, according to police.

Arrest affidavits said Antron Laquay Smith, 40, and the victim got into an argument at an apartment on 34th Street North that escalated into violence when Smith bashed the victim in the head multiple times with the bar.

Police said the victim suffered “severe lacerations” to her head, but she managed to escape, running to a Speedway gas station across the street to get help.

According to the affidavits, Smith allegedly followed the victim in her vehicle and tried to run her over with it but missed, hitting a parked car at the gas station before fleeing the scene.

St. Petersburg police said the defendant already had a child in common with the victim. She was said to be 12 weeks pregnant with their second child at the time of the attack.

His jail record showed a previous arrest for child abuse in April.

Smith was arrested Monday evening on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.