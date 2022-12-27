ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Tuesday after troopers said he was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a scooter rider in January.

On. Jan. 30, troopers said a 23-year-old man on an electric scooter was trying to cross a raised concrete median dividing State Road 693 at 3:30 a.m. when he fell into the southbound lane and was struck by a pickup truck.

The 23-year-old man died at the scene and the pickup truck driver continued without stopping, troopers said.

In February, investigators said they found the truck that was involved in the crash at a home along 36th Avenue North near 49th Street North.

Nearly a year after the crash, troopers said they arrested Jackson Schemel-Lawrence, 24, for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Troopers said Schemel-Lawrence was linked to the deadly crash by video and forensic evidence. He was later taken to the Pinellas County Jail.