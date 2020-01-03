St. Pete man arrested for sexual battery on elderly woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for sexual battery and burglary of an elderly woman.

According to detectives, the incident occurred at a home near the intersection of 42 Avenue NE and Walnut Street NE at around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say Wilbert Henderson, 59, entered the woman’s home, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives say a neighbor heard the victim screaming, ran over and began banging on the window, causing the suspect to flee from the residence on foot.

During an interview with detectives, Henderson admitted to entering the home with the intent to have sex with the victim.

Henderson was arrested and charged with one count lewd and lascivious battery upon an elderly person and one count burglary to an occupied dwelling.

Henderson was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.