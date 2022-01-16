St. Pete man arrested after tackling, spitting on deputy, PCSO says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after getting into fights with multiple people, including members of law enforcement, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said Jared Arthur Mellon, 32, started a brawl on the southbound lane of 66th Street North, hitting multiple people and even a vehicle.

A deputy saw the fight happening and tried to arrest Mellon, but he retaliated. The deputy wrote that Mellon grabbed her leg, tackled her, and spat on her leg.

The sheriff’s office said multiple law enforcement officers were needed to free the deputy and arrest Mellon.

A search of the suspect’s person discovered a THC vape pen, according to an affidavit.

Mellon was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence (obstruction), disorderly conduct, and possession of controlled substance.