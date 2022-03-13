St. Pete man arrested after stuffing stolen salmon in his jacket, police say

Ronald Hardin of St. Petersburg (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An Aldi store manager caught a man acting fishy on camera after he allegedly try to steal packets of salmon, according to St. Petersburg police.

An affidavit said Ronald Hardin, 39, of St. Petersburg was at the Aldi on 34th Street Saturday when he began to stuff four packets of Fresh Atlanta Salmon under his black jacket.

Cameras inside the store caught the fish thief on video, according to police.

Police arrested Hardin 18 minutes later on a petit theft charge. The affidavit said the man had two prior theft convictions from 2020 and 2021.

