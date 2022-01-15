St. Pete man accused of stealing over $13K from dead uncle, using funds to see dentist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole over $13,000 from his late uncle, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said that Ian Christopher McGeehan, 50, got his uncle’s Mastercard and debit card after he died on Dec. 27, 2020.

St. Petersburg police said the man fraudulently spent around $1,987 in purchases and a visit to the dentist while using the Mastercard.

According to the report, McGeehan also took $10,600 from his uncle’s account in 16 ATM withdrawals.

In total, police said the sum of the stolen funds was around $13,565.

McGeehan faces charges for scheme to defraud and grand theft.